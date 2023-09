September 02, 2023 07:26 am | Updated 07:28 am IST - HYDERABAD- to go with main story on dry august- graphic available

There is a persistent low pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal and this is likely to bring heavy rainfall across the State from September 5.

This rainfall is expected to be widespread and will also envelop the twin cities with a cloud cover, said TSDPS meteorologists on Friday.