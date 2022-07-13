Rains impact Mission Bhagiratha supply in 2,222 villages

Minister wants steps in advance to mitigate losses

The incessant rains lashing the State for the past few days have affected supply of drinking water through Mission Bhagiratha to 2,222 villages in different parts of the State.

Panchayat Raj Minister E. Dayakar Rao directed the officials concerned to restore drinking water supply to these villages located in Adilabad, Asifabad, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Bhupalpally, Mancherial, Nalgonda and Nirmal districts on war footing. The Minister who reviewed the situation arising out of heavy rains with senior officials expressed concern over the damage to the panchayat raj roads in these districts.

He wanted the officials concerned to collect information about the damage as well as the estimated losses to these roads besides stepping up efforts to restore them. A toll free number would be set up for gathering information about the damage to roads so that officials could immediately take action to repair them.

In view of the incessant rains, steps should be taken to ensure sanitation programmes in all villages and preventive measures were taken to avoid spread of seasonal diseases. Officials concerned should accordingly put the zilla parishad chief executive officers, district panchayat raj officers and others on high alert for taking up these works.

The Minister enquired about the heavy rains in erstwhile Warangal district and spoke to the District Collectors. He wanted officials of the Godavari catchment area in Mulug district to be alert to ensure that there was no scope for loss of life and property. Steps should be taken to ensure that there was no loss of property due to rise in the levels of Godavari and relief measures should be initiated in advance in view of heavy rains forecast in these districts.

Keeping in view the damage to the civic infrastructure like roads during the previous monsoon, officials should initiate steps in advance to avoid breaches to tanks and damage to roads due to heavy rains. Efforts should also be made to ensure that power infrastructure like poles were not damaged due to the rains.

People on their part should avoid coming out of their houses unless it was an emergency.