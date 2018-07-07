Rains disrupt life in old Adilabad district

Incessant rainfall occurring in erstwhile united Adilabad district on Friday also washed away the deficit in rainfall for the season at almost every place and disrupted normal life during the day.

Coming soon after the Centre announced enhancement in the minimum support price of different crops, the spell of rain, nevertheless, spelt good augury for the agriculture sector.

The rains started around midnight and continued all through the day bringing all hill streams alive. The reservoirs of Kadem, Sathnala, Mathadivagu and Kumram Bheem project, among others, received good inflows.

The Kadem project in Nirmal district was receiving nearly 5,000 cusecs of inflows by late afternoon and level of water in the reservoir was nearly 689 ft against the full reservoir level of 700 ft. Copious rainfall in its catchment area is expected to bring in more inflows during the night.

Normal life was disrupted in that most of the people were confined to indoors in villages and towns. There was no major disruption of transportation in the district but for suspension of traffic to a few villages in Bejjur mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district.