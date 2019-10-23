Rains damage crops ready for harvesting in Telangana

The unseasonal rain since the last few days has caused extensive damage to the standing crops, which were ready for harvesting, in over 10,318 hectares affecting 15,399 farmers in most parts of the Karimnagar district.

Continuous rains since the last three days has badly damaged paddy, cotton, green gram and maize, while vegetable crops are the worst affected.

At many places, water entered the paddy fields further damaging the crop and its yield. Both maize and cotton crops were completed damaged in Manakondur, Thimmapur, Saidapur, Huzurabad, Ganneruvaram, Jammikunta, Veenavanka, Illandakunta and other mandals.

It is estimated that crop has been damaged in over 2,358 hectares in Manakondur mandal followed by 1,929 hectares in Veenavanka mandal, 904 hectares in Huzurabad, 631 hectares in Jammikunta, 585 hectares in Illandakunta, 722 hectares in Saidapur, 902 hectares in Thimmapur, 860 hectares in Shankarpatnam, and 305 hectares in Ganneruvaram.

The farmers, who have invested more than ₹20,000 to ₹25,000 per hectare for cultivating various crops, are at their wit’s end. “Farmers are the ones who face losses every time and the government never comes to our rescue,” complained Rupireddy Laxmi, a progressive farmer from Kondapalkala village in Manakondur.

Rythi Ikya Vedika district president and a farmer from Veenavanka mandal, Muduganti Venkat Reddy, said that he has lost crops in over two acres of land.

“We worked very hard to cultivate paddy and when the crop was ready for harvesting, rains played the spoilsport. Now, we will not even get back the production cost,” he said. Expressing concern over non-payment of compensation by insurance companies in spite of deduction of premium amount from the farmers’ accounts, he demanded that the government take up enumeration of rain damages and provide compensation of ₹25,000 per acre to each farmer.

He also urged the State government to provide seed free of cost to farmers for the ensuing rabi.