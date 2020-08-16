Rains cause flooding across north Telangana

Kazipet to Kakatiya University 100-feet road submerged in rain water in Warangal Urban district on Sunday.

Hyderabad

16 August 2020 23:41 IST

More rain forecast for 2 more days with another low pressure area forming over north Bay of Bengal

The incessant rains lashing different parts of the State, north and east Telangana in particular have caused flooding of low lying areas and leaving many stranded.

The IMD has forecast that the rains are likely to continue for another two days with another low pressure area forming over north Bay of Bengal.

Though no casualties had been officially announced so far, a woman and her daughter reportedly died due to roof collapse in Mulugu district while three youths who got washed away in the Musi canal at K.T. Annaram were rescued by the locals.

Houses in the low-lying areas of several districts in north Telangana were inundated and residents were moved to relief camps for safety. The swollen Godavari river continued to flow above the danger mark after breaching the third warning level of 53 feet at Bhadrachalam on Sunday, triggering the threat of flooding in the riverside areas of Bhadrachalam Agency. The river is expected to rise by another three to four feet tonight, official sources said, quoting CWC forecast and the copious inflows from Medigadda and other barrages in the upstream.Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar along with Collector M V Reddy visited the Karakatta abutting the Godavari river banks in Bhadrachalam late on Sunday afternoon.

The personnel of the NDRF, the police and the rescue team staff of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) have been kept on high alert for deployment for flood emergency response services.

In Khammam district, the swollen Munneru river disrupted the inter-State road link between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as floodwaters flowed across a portion of the Khammam-Bonakal main road on the periphery of the district headquarters town.

In view of the severe damage caused in Warangal, the GHMC has deputed three disaster response vehicles and 40 personnel to enable the civic authorities deal with the heavy rains and urban flooding. The teams are carrying a boat, gas cutters, motor pumps and other devices to deal with the floods.

Meanwhile, Director of Municipal Administration N. Satyanarayana has directed all the municipal commissioners to be on high alert because of the ongoing rainfall and floods in many urban areas across Telangana.