Rains aplenty in Telangana

September 22, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Southwest monsoon has been vigorous in Telangana with very heavy rainfall occurring at isolated places in Hanamkonda and heavy rainfall occurring at many places in Mulugu and a few places in Kumram Bheem and isolated places in Adilabad, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Warangal, Y. Bhuvanagiri districts.

While Parkal (Hanamkonda) recorded 12 cm, Venkatapur (Mulugu) had 11 cm, Bheemini (Mancherial) 10 cm, Parvathagiri (Warangal) 10 cm, Tadwai (Mulugu) 9 cm, Regonda (J. Bhupalpally) 9 cm, Govindaraopet (Mulugu) reported 9 cm, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

As per the IMD forecast for Saturday, heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Warangal, and Hanamkonda. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places in a few districts.

Within the twin cities, it is going to be generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. Temperatures are likely to remain at 30 degrees C during the day and 23 degrees at night.

The TS Development Planning Society (TSDPS) in its bulletin informed that the State’s highest rainfall has been 12.5 cm recorded in Parkal (Hanamkonda).

Very heavy rainfall (11.5-20.4 cm) was recorded in Hanamkonda district, and heavy rainfall (6.5-15.5 cm) recorded in Adilabad, Kumram Bheem, Mancherial, Medak, Jayashankar, Mulugu, Hanamkonda, Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda districts.

The rest of the State received moderate rainfall (1.6-6.4 cm) except Jogulamba Gadwal, and Rajanna Sircilla.

