Rains advance in Telangana, bring down temperature

June 23, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Southwest Monsoon has moved into Telangana with rain occurring in several places, with rainfall up to five cm getting recorded at Chennur in Mancherial and Yadagirigutta and up to one cm in many other districts, including Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Siddipet,Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri and Rangareddy, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

Temperature has come down considerably, with Hyderabad recording 36 degree C during the day and 26.1 degree C at night. Adilabad with 39.3 degrees C; Nalgonda and Nizamabad with 38.5 degrees C; and Ramagundam with 38.4 degrees C continued to experience hot days.

Forecast for the next few days is thunderstorm accompanied by lightning at isolated places in a few districts. In the capital region, there will be intermittent rains and generally cloudy sky with no major change in temperature, which is likely to remain at 36 degrees C during the day and 26 degrees C at night.

TS Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has recorded a high rainfall of seven cm at Rajendranagar in Rangareddy, while parts of Jangaon and Nirmal recorded 4.8 to 4.4 cm. Manchal, also in Rangareddy district, recorded 5.5 cm. Mamda in Nirmal recorded a maximum temperature of 40.7°C.

Maximum temperature is expected to be in the range of 34-37 degrees C while minimum temperature is likely to be in the range of 23-26 degrees C. Light to heavy rain has been forecast across Telangana in its weather report.