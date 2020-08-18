Rains add to the woes of oustees

Persons displaced under Kondapochammasagar complain of leaking dwellings

For Bollam Raghupathi and his three-member family, life turned upside down on the midnight of April 30th, 2020. Some 20 police personnel, five revenue officials and others forced them to vacate their home at Mamidyala in Mulugu mandal. Along with another 25 families from the village, they were forcibly shifted to Tunkibollaram and dumped in single-room houses built specifically to accommodate the residents who were demanding implementation of Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act- 2013 (LA Act- 2013) for the lands and houses they were losing in their village to Kondapochammasagar project under the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.

The three rows of single room houses built for the litigant oustees had only metal sheet roof, which are now leaking not only disrupting the life of the residents but also damaging their belongings stored under the same roof..

It is not just Mr. Raghupathi, but also several other oustees who have found their belongings, including foodgrains like rice and pulses, their regularly used clothes, bedsheets and everything, getting soaked in the rain water that is entering their dwellings from the leaking roofs. The construction is so poor that even the inside walls have become wet. Some residents experienced electric shock from the walls and have avoided entering houses for several hours.

The recent spell of incessant rains over three-four days is the latest in the series of problems the residents have been facing since the rainy season began on June 1. Flooding has been adding to their woes forcing the residents to use mugs and buckets to clear water from inside their dwellings.

“The government acquired nearly three acres of our land and we have demanded compensation as per LA Act – 2013. As a result we were dumped in these dwellings on the midnight of April 30. Our repeated appeals to come to our rescue have fallen on deaf ears. My wife Sattemma, sons Anjaneyulu and Anil are staying in the house. We do not know when our fate will change,” Mr. Raghupathi told The Hindu. He claimed that he had received a compensation of ₹ 12 lakh only for the house he lost and nothing else. He does not know what compensation would be paid to his sons and when.