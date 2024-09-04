GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rainfall set to return to Telangana; two districts under orange alert, 10 under yellow alert on Thursday

Published - September 04, 2024 02:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for two districts and a yellow alert for ten districts on Thursday (September 5, 2024)

| Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Rainfall is set to return to Telangana, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for two districts and a yellow alert for ten districts on Thursday (September 5, 2024).

Districts under orange and yellow alerts

According to IMD’s bulletin, heavy to very heavy rainfall (orange alert) is expected in isolated areas of Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Mulugu districts. Meanwhile, heavy rain (yellow alert) is likely to occur at isolated locations in Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts.

Additionally, thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds are expected in isolated parts across all districts of Telangana, the bulletin states.

Weather forecast for Hyderabad

Hyderabad and its surrounding areas are predicted to experience generally cloudy skies over the next 24 hours. “Light to moderate rain or thunder showers with gusty winds are likely in the city. Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 28°C and 23°C, respectively,” the bulletin added.

