Rainfall expected to ease in Telangana from Monday, yellow alert in six districts

Published - September 02, 2024 12:16 am IST - HYDERABAD

Generally cloudy sky conditions are expected over the next 24 hours in Hyderabad and its surrounding areas

The Hindu Bureau

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for six districts in Telangana | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Following two days of continuous heavy rainfall across parts of Telangana, the intensity is expected to decrease from Monday (September 2, 2024). The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for six districts in the State, while thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are forecast for other areas.

According to the IMD bulletin, heavy rain is likely at isolated locations in the districts of Nirmal, Nizamabad, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy on Monday. Additionally, thunderstorms with lightning and strong surface winds are expected in various parts of Telangana.

In Hyderabad and its surrounding areas, generally cloudy sky conditions are expected over the next 24 hours. “Moderate to heavy rainfall or thundershowers with strong surface winds are likely in the city, with maximum and minimum temperatures around 24°C and 22°C, respectively.”

