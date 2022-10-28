Rainbow team performs ‘EXIT Life saving procedure’ on unborn baby (with photo)

The Hindu Bureau
October 28, 2022 22:18 IST

HYDERABAD

It is an extraordinary story of a little baby who underwent a unique procedure, Exutero Intrapartum Treatment (EXIT), even before she was born.

A couple hailing from Warangal were devasted when they came to know that their unborn baby has a huge neck mass during a routine pregnancy scan. They consulted a team of doctors at Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Banjara Hills.

The team consisting of fetal medicine specialists Dr Gayathri and Dr Sravanthi, obstetrician Dr Shruthi, chief anaesthetist Dr Subramanyam & Dr Geetha, ENT surgeon Dr PVLN Murthy, pediatric surgeon Harish Jayaram, Director- NICU services, Dr Dinesh Kumar Chirla and neonatologist Dr Vijayanand and team have together dealt this case successfully.

The couple consented to undergo EXIT procedure so as to give the best chance of survival to their unborn baby.

Dr. Ramesh Kancharla, chairman and managing director of Rainbow Children’s Hospital said, “Every life is precious, and a determined effort from team of doctors would be able to save the most challenging cases. Rainbow’s team of expert specialists could achieve this because of efficient, effective and well-coordinated care.  Further, our vision is to establish several such quaternary children’s hospitals across India.”

