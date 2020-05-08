Rain water enters houses at R&R Colony

Last month, some oustees of Mamidyala in Mulugu mandal filed a petition before the High Court stating that house sites allotted to them at the Rehabilitation and Resettlement Colony at Tunkibollaram were in Full Tank Level (FTL).

Some of the villagers, who have been demanding compensation under the Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (Act- 2013), and approached the High Court, were forcibly evicted on the night of April 30 from the village and their house were demolished. They were shifted to single room houses constructed on 60 yards.

True to their allegations, on Friday, water entered their houses. There was heavy rain for about 40 minutes and their houses were in the midst of rain water. Not only that, there was water leakage from the roof as well.

“Fighting for our rights has become an eyesore for the officials. They have treated us very badly and have thrown us here,” D. Ramesh, one of the oustees, told The Hindu. He said that this is just a warning on how the situation would be during rainy season.

Meanwhile, the High Court on Thursday directed Siddipet Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy to submit an affidavit with regard to the two bedroom houses which were already constructed, along with the list of allottees in the present lay out. He was also further directed to inform the court about availability of vacant plots and their exact location.

“Considering the fact that the nearest place, namely Gajwel, has two bedroom houses readily available, this court is of the opinion that the present petitioners can be considered and provided with the houses,” the court said.