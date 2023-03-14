HamberMenu
Rain, thunderstorms likely across Telangana till this weekend

March 14, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

There is likelihood of rainfall and thunderstorms in the twin cities and rest of the Telangana from Wednesday onwards. Gusty winds and hailstorms are also forecast for the remainder of the week in many north and northwest districts of Telangana, according to a bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

A trough is running from Jharkhand to Telangana across Chhattisgarh at 0.9 km above mean sea level while mainly low-level South-Easterlies/Easterlies will prevail over the State.

Temperatures recorded in the twin cities is 34.7 degree C during the day and 19.1 degree C during the night. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to remain in the range of 35 degree C and 20 degree C. Bhadrachalam recorded the highest maximum temperature of 38.8 degree C.

Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna-Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Warangal and Kamareddy can expect rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning.

Telangana State Development Planning Society said light to moderate rain/thundershowers are expected at isolated places, mainly over Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna-Sircilla, Kamareddy and Peddapalli districts.

Within GHMC limits, dry weather is expected for next two days. Thereafter, light rain/ thundershowers are expected at isolated places.

