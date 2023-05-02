Rain-soaked paddy to be purchased by government

May 02, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - hyderabad

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has assured that the government will procure rain-soaked paddy from farmers at the same price as normal paddy in view of unseasonal rains in the State.

Reviewing the distress of farmers due to rains at an official meeting, Mr. Rao appealed to farmers to stop harvest of paddy crop by three or four days to avoid loss. As the rains had not ceded, the grains will be exposed to wet conditions and damage.

He asked the officials to explore commissioning a scientific study on harvest of paddy with early plantation. This will not only save crop damage due to rains but eliminate the danger of cultivation of broken rice due to high temperatures in April and May.

He expressed dismay at unforeseen spells of hailstorm in the current agricultural season. The government could not be expected to be helpless to the situation. It had already announced a compensation of ₹10,000 an acre for crop damage. The government was geared to respond to another grave situation emerging now due to soaking of foodgrains in rain water. It will lift the entire stock of grains produced irrespective of quality.