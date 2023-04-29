Rain plays havoc in Hyderabad

April 29, 2023 04:55 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Sudden showers which lashed the city in the early hours of April 29 left a trail of destruction behind, with the Musheerabad region the worst hit among all. A nine-year-old girl died after falling into the nalain Kalasiguda, where GHMC was carrying out works for laying a CC road.

The cloudburst began at about 5:30 a.m. and soon spread to different localities of the city including LB Nagar, Saroornagar, Rajendranagar, Amberpet, Secunderabad, Malkajgiri, Himayatnagar, Charminar, Musheerabad, Uppal, Ramanthapur, Serilingampally among others.

The Automatic Weather Station installed near Vittalwadi area of Himayatnagar recorded the highest temperature at close to eight centimetres, followed by Khajaguda Sports Complex in Gachibowli at 7.4 centimetres. East Anandbagh received close to seven centimetres, followed by Chilkalguda at 6.5 centimetres.

Areas such as Amberpet, Shaikpet, Nampally, Serilingampally, Secunderabad, Uppal, and Nampally all recorded rainfall of around six centimetres.

With electrical poles uprooted, and trees falling on the power lines, a large number of areas experienced power cuts, some of which remained without power well into the evening.

Roads were inundated everywhere, leading to heavy traffic jams in areas such as Secunderabad, Narayanguda, Ameerpet Punjagutta, Balanagar, Trimulgherry, Moosapet, Chaderghat, Khairatabad and others. Pedestrians had the worst time wading through the waterlogged streets, braving open manholes and drains.