Rain leaves trail of destruction in Telangana

Nature’s fury: A scene from Gaganpahad on the NH-44 between Hyderabad city and the airport. Several vehicles were washed away in the area.

HYDERABAD

14 October 2020 22:12 IST

Standing crops damaged to huge extent; roads too bear brunt

Although the depression over Telangana has moved west-north-westwards and was lying over north interior Karnataka and adjoining areas of Maharashtra and Telangana providing some breather to the State, the heavy downpour during the 24-hour period till 8.30 am on Wednesday had its effect by throwing normal life out of gear across the State.

According to the Met department authorities there was downpour of over 10 cm rain during the 24-hour period at over 60 places across Telangana where there are rain gauges. It was stated that extremely heavy rain (over 20.4 cm) occurred at isolated places in Rangareddy, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri and Sangareddy districts, very heavy rain (over 11.5 cm) occurred at most places in Medchal-Malkajgiri, Yadadri, Hyderabad and Sangareddy districts, at a few places in Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Nalgonda and Medak and at isolated places in Jangaon districts.

Besides, heavy rain (over 6.4 cm) occurred at most places in Siddipet and Jangaon, at a few places in Warangal-Rural, Karimnagar and at isolated places in Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Warangal-Urban, Kamareddy, Mahabubabad, Suryapet Khammam and Rajanna-Sircilla district.

Advertising

Advertising

Under the impact of rains roads were damaged in many districts and standing crops such as cotton, paddy, maize and redgram were damaged, including inundation, on lakhs of acres across the State. “Over 700 minor irrigation tanks suffered breaches and pipings due to heavy inflows. Of the 43,412 tanks, nearly 24,200 were discharging surplus water and water in another 12,000 were near full tank level”, irrigation authorities stated adding that over 7,200 tanks had water up to 75% of their capacity.

Also Read 14 feared killed after rain wreaks havoc in Hyderabad

Agriculture department officials stated that the assessment of standing crop damage would take at least one week to get the factual picture but admitted that the rain would have its impact on paddy, cotton and maize crops, in particular.

With the depression lying 80 km from north-west of Kalaburagi in Karnataka on Wednesday, it was expected to move west-north-westwards and gradually weaken into a well-marked low pressure area by Thursday morning. Under its influence light to moderate rain/thunder-showers were expected at a few places and heavy rain at isolated places in Telangana.

Although highest rainfall nearly 33 cm during the 24-hour period till 8.30 am on Wednesday occurred at a few locations in and around Hyderabad, extremely heavy rainfall was also recorded at Pochampally in Yadadri (25.2 cm), Jogipet in Sangareddy (24 cm), Ibrahimpatnam in Rangareddy (22.7 cm) and Hakimpet in Medchal (20.4 cm).

Very heavy rainfall was recorded at Ramannapet, Bhuvanagiri, Atmakur, Manchal, Wargal, Tekmal, Marpally, Nalgonda, Kondapur, Yadagirigutta, Sangareddy, Kohir, Mominpet, Medchal, Dindigal, Chandur, Bachannapet, Maheshwaram, Shamirpet, Devaruppal, Hathnoora, Narsapur, Nidamanur, Yacharam, Munipalli, Nyalkal, Raikode, Peddemul, Doultabad and Medak.