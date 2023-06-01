ADVERTISEMENT

Rain lashes some parts of Hyderabad

June 01, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A two-wheeler rider negotiating his bike in flood waters in Gachibowli, where many roads were inundated following the showers that lashed the western part of the city, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Heavy rain in several parts of western Hyderabad towards the early evening hours brought relief from oppressive heat on Wednesday, bringing down the temperature across the city.

Skies became cloudy and weather turned balmy in the evening across the city, though rain was limited to only a few areas, such as Gachibowli, Kukatpally and others.

Though the rain lasted less than half-an-hour, roads turned into streams, making it difficult for commuters to negotiate the way.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Meteorology Department predicted partly cloudy sky and likelihood of light to moderate rain or thundershowers for the coming 24 hours.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US