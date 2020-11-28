Rain in parts of Bhadradri district

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

28 November 2020 06:29 IST

Unseasonal rain leaves paddy farmers anxious

Many parts of Aswaraopeta and Dammapeta mandals bordering Andhra Pradesh and other areas e in the tribal-dominated district received light to moderate rainfall under the impact of the cyclone Nivar on Friday.

The unseasonal rain left paddy growers anxious about its impact on the paddy yield at the harvesting stage.

The two border mandals — Aswaraopeta and Dammapeta — received 30 mm and 29 mm rainfall respectively in the last 24 hours, till 8.30 am on Friday, sources said.

Several other parts of the district including the coal belt region of Kothagudem received light drizzle since Thursday night.

Under the impact of the cyclone, several mandals including Yerrupalem and Madhira in Khammam district witnessed steady drizzle in the 24-hour span.

Meanwhile, Bhadradri-Kothagudem Collector M V Reddy reviewed the status of paddy stocked in procurement centres and distribution of tarpaulin sheets among other measures to prevent damage to paddy.

He instructed the officials to make arrangements for shifting of the rain soaked paddy stocks, if any, at the procurement centres to parboiled mills.

He also asked the officials to assess the extent of damage to paddy caused by unseasonal rains for sending proposals to the government for sanction of compensation to the rain affected farmers.