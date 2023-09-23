ADVERTISEMENT

Rain in Hyderabad to continue today

September 23, 2023 07:20 am | Updated 07:22 am IST - HYDERABAD

The sudden downpour, which started after Thursday midnight, continued till the early hours of Friday

The Hindu Bureau

Commuters on the Ramanthapur Road in the rain, in Hyderabad on September 22, 2023 | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna

Moderate to heavy rainfall lashed parts of the city starting in the wee hours of Friday and brought a brief respite from the heat.

According to the Meteorological Department, which issued a yellow warning, heavy rains are likely to occur in isolated places of various districts till Saturday, after which thunderstorm accompanied with lightning incidents would be reported.

The sudden downpour, which started after Thursday midnight, continued till the early hours of Friday.

As per the Telangana State Development Planning Society, Asifnagar mandal (56.5 mm), followed by Shaikpet (55.1), Secunderabad (54) and Khairatabad (54), recorded the maximum rainfall till 8.30 a.m. Excess rain was also reported at Nampally, Ameerpet, Marredpally, Musheerabad, Amberpet and Himayatnagar.

Aggrieved residents took to social media to post pictures of water inundation in their colonies and connecting roads. The Lingampally underpass was flooded and was the cause of traffic congestion during the day.

A tree fell on parked scooters at the Legislative Assembly. Nobody was injured in the incident.

