Rain, gale affect power supply in parts of Hyderabad, several districts

Rain coupled with gales caused a breakdown in power supply in different parts of the Greater Hyderabad area as also in Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Jogulamba-Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Yadadri-Bhongir, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Nalgonda and Medchal-Malkajigiri district on Sunday evening.

According to information reaching here, transmission and distribution lines were snapped, tree branches had fallen on power cables, poles were damaged, and uprooted, transformers and fuse/switch boxes were damaged, and banners and other material were blown on to power lines due to heavy winds.

Officials of the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd (TGSPDCL) stated that staff of the utility has got down to restoration work immediately after the rain stopped. In City, the gale disrupted power supply in L.B. Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Saroornagar, Nagole, Malkajigiri, Kacheguda, Nallakunta, Amberpet, Abdullapurmet and other areas had to suffer breakdown in power supply.

The city’s surrounding areas such Hayathnagar, Pedda Amberpet, Turka Yamjal, Keesara, Ghatkesar, Mansoorabad and other areas too had breakdowns in power supply as metal sheets of sheds were thrown onto power lines due to the intensity of the wind.

Chairman and Managing Director of TGSPDCL Md. Musharraf Faruqui said large trees and their branches had fallen onto 33 KV and 11 KV feeder lines at several places in districts affecting the power supply. The field staff had taken up restoration work removing the tree branches from power lines and the supply was restored in several feeders already. Restoration of low-tension lines at some places was still in progress, he stated.

Mr. Faruqui held a teleconference with the superintending engineers of the affected districts and instructed them to complete the restoration work and restore supply at the earliest. He also cautioned people against getting into contact with fallen electric poles and snapped power cables.

