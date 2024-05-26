GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Rain, gale affect power supply in parts of Hyderabad, several districts

Transmission and distribution lines were snapped as tree branches had fallen on power cables due to heavy winds

Published - May 26, 2024 09:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Broken poles and damaged transformer in Nagarkurnool district on Sunday.

Broken poles and damaged transformer in Nagarkurnool district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Rain coupled with gales caused a breakdown in power supply in different parts of the Greater Hyderabad area as also in Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Jogulamba-Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Yadadri-Bhongir, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Nalgonda and Medchal-Malkajigiri district on Sunday evening.

According to information reaching here, transmission and distribution lines were snapped, tree branches had fallen on power cables, poles were damaged, and uprooted, transformers and fuse/switch boxes were damaged, and banners and other material were blown on to power lines due to heavy winds.

Officials of the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd (TGSPDCL) stated that staff of the utility has got down to restoration work immediately after the rain stopped. In City, the gale disrupted power supply in L.B. Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Saroornagar, Nagole, Malkajigiri, Kacheguda, Nallakunta, Amberpet, Abdullapurmet and other areas had to suffer breakdown in power supply.

Damage due to gale in a sub-station in Mahabubnagar district on Sunday.

Damage due to gale in a sub-station in Mahabubnagar district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The city’s surrounding areas such Hayathnagar, Pedda Amberpet, Turka Yamjal, Keesara, Ghatkesar, Mansoorabad and other areas too had breakdowns in power supply as metal sheets of sheds were thrown onto power lines due to the intensity of the wind.

Chairman and Managing Director of TGSPDCL Md. Musharraf Faruqui said large trees and their branches had fallen onto 33 KV and 11 KV feeder lines at several places in districts affecting the power supply. The field staff had taken up restoration work removing the tree branches from power lines and the supply was restored in several feeders already. Restoration of low-tension lines at some places was still in progress, he stated.

Mr. Faruqui held a teleconference with the superintending engineers of the affected districts and instructed them to complete the restoration work and restore supply at the earliest. He also cautioned people against getting into contact with fallen electric poles and snapped power cables.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.