Telangana

Rain fury keeps Telangana on its toes

A water-logged Saif 2 Colony near Shaheen Nagar following heavy rain in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL
Special Correspondent HYDERABAD July 27, 2022 00:50 IST
July 27, 2022 00:50 IST

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has put the administration on high alert in view of heavy rainfall situation in the State.

With increased flow of water into Musi river resulting in huge inflows into the twin reservoirs of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar, the Hyderabad Metro Water Works & Sewerage Board had been directed to work in close coordination with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to regularly monitor the water flow into these tanks. The GHMC has already identified relief camps and prepared to shift vulnerable people to the camps as and when needed.

Mr. Somesh Kumar held a teleconference with officials of different departments and district collectors to take stock of the situation. He directed the officials concerned to ensure that there was no loss of life because of the heavy rain. He said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who is presently camping in New Delhi, was closely monitoring the rain situation in the State.

The district collectors were asked to be vigilant on causeways, low lying areas and breaches to roads and tanks. All the officials should be stationed in their respective headquarters and any untoward incident should be brought to the notice of the government immediately for initiating necessary action, he stated. The line departments were asked to work in close coordination to ensure that there was no loss to property or human life due to rain.

