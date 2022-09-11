Rain fury in TS: Control rooms set up in Sircilla, Bhadrachalam

Water level in Godavari at Bhadrachalam expected to touch first flood warning level of 43 feet by Monday morning

Heavy rain continued to batter many parts of the erstwhile composite Karimnagar district for the second day in a row on Sunday, throwing normal life out of gear.

Electricity supply was disrupted and several houses were damaged under the impact of heavy rain and gusty winds in various villages in Beerpur mandal of Jagtial district over the last two days, sources said.

Maize crop bore the brunt of rain fury in various parts of Jagtial district, leaving farmers distraught.

In Rajanna Sircilla district, a small portion of the approach road at Padira bridge on Sircilla-Kamareddy main road was damaged due to overnight rainfall, sources added. Officials swung into action to carry out repairs on the damaged stretch.

With the forecast of heavy rain in the next 24 hours, the district administration has set up a control room at the Collectorate in Sircilla to constantly monitor the rain situation. The control room can be reached at 93986-84240.

Elsewhere in the old Karimnagar district, the official machinery alerted people living in the areas along the course of the Godavari and its tributaries, including Manair river, to take appropriate precautionary measures and refrain from venturing into flood-prone areas.

In Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, two control rooms (08744 241950 and 08743 232444) have been activated to deal with any exigency in view of incessant heavy rain and the rising water level in the Godavari at Bhadrachalam. In view of heavy inflows from the irrigation projects in the upstream areas, water level in the Godavari is expected to touch the first flood warning level of 43 feet by Monday morning, official sources said.

With the Sriramsagar Project, Kaddam Narayan Reddy, Sripada Yellampally, Lakshmi (Medigadda) and all other major irrigation projects receiving heavy inflows from the catchment areas of the Godavari, gates of all the projects across the river opened to discharge surplus water downstream.

Coal production and overburden removal remained affected in the opencast projects in Manuguru, Sattupalli and other coal producing areas of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited for the second consecutive day.