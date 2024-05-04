Rain forecast for parts of Telangana from May 6

May 04, 2024 12:16 pm | Updated 12:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

After a week of scorching temperatures in Telangana, relief appears on the horizon as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast rainfall in parts of the state starting from May 6.

According to an IMD release, while certain areas will continue to experience an orange heatwave alert on May 6, a yellow alert has been issued for others.

Thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, are expected at isolated locations in Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, and Nagarkurnool districts.

For May 7, the alert extended to orange predicted thunderstorms in Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts. Similar conditions are anticipated in remaining districts on May 7, as per the IMD.

Partly cloudy sky in Hyderabad in the next 48 hours

For Hyderabad and its neighbourhood, the next 48 hours will bring a partly cloudy sky with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to hover around 43 and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively. On May 7, there is a high likelihood of light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by gusty winds in Hyderabad, as per the IMD.

