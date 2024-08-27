ADVERTISEMENT

Rain forecast for few districts of Telangana on August 27

Updated - August 27, 2024 11:17 am IST

Published - August 27, 2024 10:50 am IST - HYDERABAD

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds are very likely to occur in Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

A yellow alert has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for few parts of Telangana for Tuesday (August 27, 2024). Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds are very likely to occur at isolated places in Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal and Hanamkonda districts.

Hyderabad will witness cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds are very likely to occur in the city. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30° Celsius and 24° Celsius respectively, according to a release by IMD.

