Rain cools TS

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in a few districts of Telangana on Friday.

Showers on Thursday brought down the maximum temperature by a few notches, with Adilabad recording the highest at 40.3 degree C and Hyderabad 35.6 degrees, a four degree drop.

Rain occurred at Mominpet (Vikarabad) 5 cm, Kohir (Sangareddy) 4 cm, Regode (Medak) 3 cm, and Ramagundam (Peddapalle) 3 cm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that twin cities too, could get thundershowers and dust storms and temperatures are likely to hover around 36 degree C during the day and 26 degree C in the night.

The Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) said that the highest rainfall of 5.3 cm was recorded at Cherla (Bhadradri-Kothagudem) and highest maximum temperature of 41.9 degree C was recorded at Satyanarayanapuram (Bhadradri-Kothagudem).

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected at isolated places in the next three days. Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 38-42 degrees across Telangana and minimum will be in the range of 25-28 degrees.

No rainfall was recorded within the twin cities, and the maximum temperature of 36.7 degree C was recorded at Shapur Nagar (Quthbullapur) and minimum temperature of 25 degree C recorded at Vanasthalipuram.