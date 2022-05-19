Telangana

Rain cools TS

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in a few districts of Telangana on Friday.

Showers on Thursday brought down the maximum temperature by a few notches, with Adilabad recording the highest at 40.3 degree C and Hyderabad 35.6 degrees, a four degree drop.

Rain occurred at Mominpet (Vikarabad) 5 cm, Kohir (Sangareddy) 4 cm, Regode (Medak) 3 cm, and Ramagundam (Peddapalle) 3 cm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that twin cities too, could get thundershowers and dust storms and temperatures are likely to hover around 36 degree C during the day and 26 degree C in the night.

The Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) said that the highest rainfall of 5.3 cm was recorded at Cherla (Bhadradri-Kothagudem) and highest maximum temperature of 41.9 degree C was recorded at Satyanarayanapuram (Bhadradri-Kothagudem).

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected at isolated places in the next three days. Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 38-42 degrees across Telangana and minimum will be in the range of 25-28 degrees.

No rainfall was recorded within the twin cities, and the maximum temperature of 36.7 degree C was recorded at Shapur Nagar (Quthbullapur) and minimum temperature of 25 degree C recorded at Vanasthalipuram.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 19, 2022 9:45:19 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/rain-cools-ts/article65431212.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY