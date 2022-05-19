Rain cools TS
Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in a few districts of Telangana on Friday.
Showers on Thursday brought down the maximum temperature by a few notches, with Adilabad recording the highest at 40.3 degree C and Hyderabad 35.6 degrees, a four degree drop.
Rain occurred at Mominpet (Vikarabad) 5 cm, Kohir (Sangareddy) 4 cm, Regode (Medak) 3 cm, and Ramagundam (Peddapalle) 3 cm.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that twin cities too, could get thundershowers and dust storms and temperatures are likely to hover around 36 degree C during the day and 26 degree C in the night.
The Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) said that the highest rainfall of 5.3 cm was recorded at Cherla (Bhadradri-Kothagudem) and highest maximum temperature of 41.9 degree C was recorded at Satyanarayanapuram (Bhadradri-Kothagudem).
Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected at isolated places in the next three days. Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 38-42 degrees across Telangana and minimum will be in the range of 25-28 degrees.
No rainfall was recorded within the twin cities, and the maximum temperature of 36.7 degree C was recorded at Shapur Nagar (Quthbullapur) and minimum temperature of 25 degree C recorded at Vanasthalipuram.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.