Rain continues to lash Telangana; major projects discharge surplus flood

Allapalli in Bhadradri-Kothgudem district recorded extremely heavy rainfall of 35.1 cm over 24 hours

ADVERTISEMENT

All major projects and barrages in both the Krishna and Godavari river basins continued to discharge heavy surplus flood with rain lashing the upstream catchment areas in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh, coupled with heavy precipitation in the local catchment areas in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

In the State, heavy rains lashed different parts for the third day in a row on Sunday with over 40 places recording heavy rainfall in the range of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm from 8.30 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Met department has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in Adilabad, Nirmal and Nizamabad district during the 24-hour period from 8.30 a.m. on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Allapalli in Bhadradri-Kothgudem district recorded extremely heavy rainfall of 351 mm (35.1 cm) during the 24-hour period till 8.30 a.m. on Sunday. Heavy rainfall of over 100 mm was also recorded at another over 30 places in Medak, Sangareddy, Rajanna Sircilla, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalapally and Mulugu districts during the period.

An advisory issued by the Central Water Commission based on the forecast has indicated increased rainfall in the Godavari basin for the next two days. It has advised maintaining vigil over rising levels in Godavari or its tributaries in Sangareddy, Kamareddy, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Kumaram Bheem, Mulugu, Adilabad, Medak, Nirmal, Mancherial, Jagtial, Hanamkonda, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sircilla, Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts.

It has also issued alert for a rise in water levels in Krishna basin rivers in Vikarabad, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Warangal and Khammam districts for the next two days as also for Bhima and upper Krishna in Pune, Kolhapur and Satara districts in Maharashtra. It has also predicted extremely heavy rainfall in the Godavari basin rivers in Chhattisgarh.

Meanwhile, there was heavy discharge of over 2.11 lakh cusecs flood from Jurala, including from 41 spillway gates against inflow of over 2 lakh cusecs. At Srisailam, it was about 2.2 lakh cusecs, including 1.39 lakh cusecs from five crest gates against inflow of nearly 3.42 lakh cusecs.

At Nagarjunasagar, it was over 1.6 lakh cusecs, including nearly 1.17 lakh cusecs from eight spillway gates whereas at Sriramsagar, it was over 2 lakh cusecs from 30 crest gates at 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Similarly, over 5.54 lakh cusecs and 6.35 lakh cusecs flood was being released from Yellampally and Medigadda barrages, respectively.