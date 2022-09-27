Rain continues to batter Hyderabad

For the second day heavy rains lashed most localities in the State capital

The streak of humid weather followed by cloudburst continued in the State capital for the second day, with several localities witnessing heavy rain accompanied by thunder on Tuesday too.

Despite the torrential rain witnessed by the city on Monday, sunny and sultry weather prevailed till post noon on Tuesday, which changed at around 2.30 p.m. Clouds began to gather over major portion of the city, and it soon began to pour.

Storm like weather prevailed for a while, with a thick and steady wall of torrential downpour beating down upon several areas on the Eastern part of the city, soon spreading to the central city.

It rained for a good hour or so, depositing the city roads and alleys with heavy flood flows, hampering traffic flow and causing misery to the commuters. Later too, the rain continued with reduced intensity in many localities.

Up to 6 p.m., a maximum six centimetres of rain was recorded in the colonies of Saroornagar, as per the data recorded by the automatic weather stations. Hastinapuram area of Hayatnagar mandal recorded 5.4 centimetres, followed by Alkapuri at 4.6 centimetres, Nagole at 4.3 centimetres, Bandlaguda and Begum Bazar at 4 centimetres. Several colonies of Charminar, Himayatnagar, Marredpally, Saroornagar, Kukatpally, Malkajgiri, Khairatabad and other areas experienced considerable rain and inundation.

Roads were water logged even in areas where the rain was only moderate. Inundation was reported from areas such as LB Nagar, Saroornagar, Khairatabad, Nampally, Mallepally, Serilingampally, and others.

On Monday too, the city had received heavy rains, recording a maximum of almost 10 centimetres in Nampally. Department of Meteorology predicted likelihood of generally cloudy sky, and moderate to heavy rain/thundershowers, at times with intense spells in the city for the coming two days.