April 29, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The family of Mounika, the girl who died after slipping into the nala at Kalasiguda on Saturday, has been announced an ex gratia of ₹7 lakh.

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, who met the family along with Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy, announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh, and assured support from the government.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, who also met the family separately, announced ₹2 lakh compensation, a statement from the GHMC informed.