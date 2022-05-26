Rain brings succour to the city

Rain brought relief to the city residents reeling under the heat of long summer months, on Thursday.

Hot and humid weather since morning turned balmy towards the evening, and it soon started to drizzle accompanied by winds. The rain lasted only a brief while, yet bringing down the temperatures much to the relief of people outdoors.

According to the data from the automatic weather stations across the city, Shaikpet and Golkonda recorded the highest rainfall at over one centimetre, while Raidurg recorded about the same.

Malakpet, Kacheguda, Santhosh Nagar, Uppal, Hayatnagar, Kukatpally, Rajendra Nagar, and Malkajgiri too recorded rainfall.