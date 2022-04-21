Rain brings relief

City experienced welcome relief from scorching heat of the past one week, thanks to the light to moderate showers that greeted several areas of the city, on Thursday.

After hovering above 40 degrees Centigrade for the past few days, there is a minor drop in the maximum temperature during the day time, which further came down towards evening, turning the weather balmy.

Commuters were caught in a pleasant surprise, when it began to drizzle around 4-5 p.m., soon encompassing several areas of the city.

As per the data obtained from the automatic weather stations across the city, the highest rainfall was recorded at Mothinagar, at about 1.5 centimetres. Borabanda, Yusufguda, Allapur, and Hydernagar areas recorded rainfall over one centimetre, while Kukatpally, Madhapur, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Balanagar, Malkajgiri, Kapra, L.B Nagar, Karvan, and other areas too received considerable rainfall.