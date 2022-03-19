Rain brings relief to Sun-baked Hyderabad

The city, which has been reeling under temperatures close to 40 degree Celsius for the past one week, received a refreshing respite in the form of downpour across several locations on Saturday.

The day started as usual under the oppressive heat higher than typical in March. The weather turned balmy towards the evening around 4 p.m. and soon it began to rain in several places, including Secunderabad, Uppal, Dilsukhnagar and LB Nagar.

Spreading to several areas soon, the showers drenched down the unsuspecting commuters who were caught completely off guard.

The highest rainfall as recorded in the automatic weather stations up to 6 p.m. was over 3.6 cm at Maruthi Nagar of Uppal. It was followed by LB Nagar at close to 3 cm. New Nagole and Alkapuri too received over 2 cm rain, followed by areas such as Medipally, Rock Town Colony, Mailardevpally, Thattannaram, Malakpet, Bandlaguda, Kurmaguda, Kanchanbagh, Kandikal Gate, Lingojiguda, Jahanuma, Chandulal Baradari, Kacheguda, Narayanguda and others.