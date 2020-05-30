Rain brings relief from heat, pours misery on farmers in Telangana

Karimnagar/ Mahabubabad/ Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri/ Bhadradri-Kothagudem

30 May 2020 23:00 IST

Extensive damage caused to paddy at procurement centres

Sudden downpour in various parts of the integrated Karimnagar district on early Saturday morning brought much-needed respite from the blistering heatwave conditions. The mercury, which had been touching the 45-degree Celsius mark for the past one week, fell by five degrees after the rain.

However, it caused extensive damage to the farming community as their harvested paddy got washed away at various procurement centres in Ganneruvaram, Naganuru, Choppadandi, Manthani, Peddapalli, Jagtial, Korutla and Metpally among other places. Mango orchards were also damaged in several parts of the Jagtial and Karimnagar districts.

State coordinator of Kisan Congress Sashibushan Kache visited a few paddy procurement centres in Manthani where the rains had damaged the paddy produce. He alleged that the delay in procurement of the paddy had resulted in the produce staying at the centres and eventually getting damaged in the heavy rain. He demanded that the State government procure the damaged paddy at the earliest.

Advertising

Advertising

In rural parts of Mahabubabad district too, the sudden rainfall proved to be a bane for scores of farmers who had brought their paddy for sale at procurement centres. Heavy rain lashed at least 11 procurement centres in Gudur mandal, washing away the paddy and leaving many bags dripping with rain water.

Damage assessment

District Collector V.P. Gautam said revenue and agriculture officials were deputed to the procurement centres to assess the damage. “It is too early to tell the extent of damage,” he told The Hindu.

For the general population across the undivided Warangal district, however, the rain brought respite from the searing heat wave. Warangal city, too, witnessed slight showers.

Overnight rains in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district till Saturday morning lashed five mandals, affecting the final stage of paddy procurement. Officials said Gundala mandal received the highest 30.6 mm rainfall, while Bibinagar and Ramannapet followed with more than 15 mm. Yadagirigutta received a minimum rainfall of 3.4 mm.

Since there was no standing crop in the season, no current losses were reported. However, paddy procurement that is in the final stage was affected.

According to officials, as on Friday 9 a.m., 2.95 lakh metric tonnes paddy was procured from 277 various IKP and PACS centres. Nearly half of the centres were also closed, and only about 3.5% (9685 metric tonnes) of the procured paddy was pending to be sent to rice mills. A total of 35, 336 farmers of the 44, 880 were already given payments worth ₹393.7 crore.

In Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, the unseasonal showers lashed several Agency mandals including Gundala, Pinapaka and various other parts of the district bringing respite from the heatwave. While Gundala mandal received 6.4 mm rainfall, Pinapaka, Tekulapalli, Bhadrachalam and Burgampadu mandals recorded 5.4 mm, 5.2 mm, 4.4 mm and 4.8 mm rainfall respectively in the last 24 hours, sources said.

Kothagudem received light showers in the early hours of the day.

There were no immediate reports of damage to fruit orchards due to the sudden spell of showers.

However, unconfirmed reports said mangoes and other harvested agricultural produce stocked in the open fields were partially damaged owing to the unexpected showers in Aswaraopeta and some other mandals in the district.