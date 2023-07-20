Rain and damp weather continue in the city

July 20, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - HYDERABAD

The sun continued to play truant, skies remained obstinately cloudy, clothes refused to dry, and commuters suffered under the drizzle and cold weather for a second consecutive day on Wednesday.

One could almost sniff the dampness around, from the air, from the wet soil, from the thoroughly soaked roads and buildings, from the abundance of umbrellas and raincoats, and from the dank tiny roadside workshops that dripped from the eaves.

Yet, thankfully, the city largely escaped major issues typical of a rainy day, as it was only a drizzle throughout, intensifying into moderate rain sporadically, largely during the night.

Maximum rainfall recorded in 24 hours up to 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday was 4.6 centimetres at Serilingampally, followed by around 4 centimetres in Golconda, Shaikpet, Jubilee Hills, Dabeerpura, Madhapur and others.

The automatic weather stations at Hydernagar, Filmnagar, Krishna Nagar, MCRHRD, Borabanda, Rajendranagar, Sardar Mahal, Gachibowli, KPHB, Indiranagar, Vijaynagar Colony, Gajularamaram, Kandikal Gate, Hafeezpet, Shastripuram, Khajaguda Sports Complex, Quthbullahpur, Asifnagar, Doodh Bowli and a large number of other areas recorded over three centimetres of rainfall.

From 8 a.m. up to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, the rainfall recorded did not exceed two centimetres at the maximum.

While no incidents of severe flooding were reported, the Disaster Response Force under the Enforcement wing of the GHMC attended about 40 instances of tree fall on the road, and 30 incidents of water stagnation across the city, including the Chief Minister’s camp office and the newly built Secretariat.

The monsoon emergency teams of the civic body too were seen at several locations, with the workers donning raincoats addressing the complaints of water stagnation.

Predictably, traffic slowed down on many stretches due to waterlogging on roads. Hyderabad Traffic Police issued alerts about slow movement of traffic on YMCA, Paradise, Begumpet, Malakpet, Nalgonda Crossroads, Azampura, PVNR Expressway, Masab Tank, Toli Chowki, Mehdipatnam, and other stretches.

In western Hyderabad, incessant rain compounded woes of motorists, pedestrians and residents already at receiving end due to a traffic diversion, for a flyover, for some weeks now. Roads in residential areas such as those behind KFC saw rainwater stagnation walking on which was challenging amid a constant slow of vehicles.

Meteorology Department has predicted generally cloudy sky, light to moderate intermittent rain at times with intense spells in the city for the next 24 hours.