Railways to make changes inside Vande Bharat trains

September 20, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Railways has announced a host of technical changes inside the Vande Bharat trains, taking into account the suggestions given by passengers to make the travel experience more comfortable.

The changes include improved aerosol-based fire detection and suppression system inside the coaches, better seating, extended footrest and aesthetic colours in the executive chair car, improved accessibility to mobile charging points under seats, change in wash basin design in toilets along with improved lighting, improved grip etc, said a press release on Wednesday.

Other changes being made in the new train sets to be introduced are – provision of magazine bags for end seats also, standardisation of colours for toilet panels, provision of securing point for wheelchairs of disabled passengers, improved hammer box cover for easy access in case of emergency, borderless emergency talk-back unit to interact with driver, hinged transparent door assembly for the fire extinguishers in coaches for better visibility, smooth-touch controls for luggage rack lights and so on.

About 25 pairs of Vande Bharat trains are being operated across the country with two in South Central Railway between Secunderabad – Tirupati – Secuderabad and Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam – Secuderabad running successfully with nearly 120% patronage, added the release.

