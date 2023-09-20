HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Railways to make changes inside Vande Bharat trains

September 20, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Railways has announced a host of technical changes inside the Vande Bharat trains, taking into account the suggestions given by passengers to make the travel experience more comfortable.

The changes include improved aerosol-based fire detection and suppression system inside the coaches, better seating, extended footrest and aesthetic colours in the executive chair car, improved accessibility to mobile charging points under seats, change in wash basin design in toilets along with improved lighting, improved grip etc, said a press release on Wednesday.

Other changes being made in the new train sets to be introduced are – provision of magazine bags for end seats also, standardisation of colours for toilet panels, provision of securing point for wheelchairs of disabled passengers, improved hammer box cover for easy access in case of emergency, borderless emergency talk-back unit to interact with driver, hinged transparent door assembly for the fire extinguishers in coaches for better visibility, smooth-touch controls for luggage rack lights and so on.

About 25 pairs of Vande Bharat trains are being operated across the country with two in South Central Railway between Secunderabad – Tirupati – Secuderabad and Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam – Secuderabad running successfully with nearly 120% patronage, added the release.

Related Topics

indian railways

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.