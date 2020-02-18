Railways hiked funds for TS ‘10 times’: Piyush Goyal

HYDERABAD

18 February 2020 21:02 IST

Stone laid for new terminal at Cherlapalli

Indian Railways and Union government have enhanced funds for Telangana by “10 times” in the last five years for taking up or completing many railway works including new lines, trains, passenger amenities and others, said Union Railways & Industries Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday.

“The funds allocated in 2014-15 was ₹258 crore finalised by then UPA government whereas it is ₹2,602 crore in 2020-21 just for TS projects,” he asserted at the launch-cum-dedication ceremony of many works in TS and AP too at Secunderabad station among which was the foundation stone for the ₹250-crore new terminal station at Cherlapalli for the twin cities.

Mr. Goyal appeared piqued at TS Animal Husbandry Minister T. Srinivas Yadav urging the Indian Railways to “shed North India bias” and “also look at south India” for railway projects during his speech at the function earlier.

“What Mr. Yadav is talking was in the Congress-led United People’s Alliance (UPA) government era, I wish to present a few facts to him about how the Modi government has been allocating funds to the Telugu States without any discrimination,” he said and reeled out figures to buttress his assertion.

In the second year itself, the Centre had hiked budget allocation to ₹755 crore and was substantially increasing it “ setting up a new record.” About a dozen projects worth ₹10,000 crore have been cleared and these include doubling, tripling and electrification works.

About 158 km of new lines was completed during the last five years as againat 74 km in the previous five years (2009-14), 48 km of double lines was taken up as against ‘0’ earlier, 303 km of electrification was done when compared to 170 km previously. Also, during the NDA regime 22 new trains were introduced and 42 trains were extended, he pointed out.

Long pending Peddapalli-Kothapalli line of 178 km cleared in 93-94 was taken up with 95 km work done in recent past. Silimarly, lot of importance is being given to connecting AP projects in SCR like the ₹2,480-crore Guntur-Bibinagar and the Dhone-Mahabubnagar-Akola line.

Much to Mr.Yadav's discomfort, Mr. Goyal said the Centre would not be found wanting in releasing funds for any railway project but the onus was on States like TS to expedite land acquisitions, right of way and allot funds in joint venture projects.

In this context, he urged the Minister to ensure that the TS government fulfil its contractual obligation and provide ₹450 crore for completion of MMTS phase III as the railways had already spent about ₹500 crore and also ensure the work between Sanatnagar-Moula Ali section is cleared to “complete the project”.

Union Minister of State for Home, G. Kishan Reddy, appealed for early completion of MMTS Phase II and extension of railway line up to Yadadri., improve amenities in the existing stations of Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Kacheguda and halt trains at Cherlapalli. TS BJP president K. Laxman and SCR GM Gajanan Mallya also spoke.