Railways goes the extra mile to return toy truck to toddler

January 07, 2023 05:57 am | Updated January 06, 2023 10:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Railway grievance redressal mechanism is mostly for registering complaints but can also be useful to return lost goods — as it happened in this case. A passenger travelling by Secunderabad–Agartala Express (train no.07030) was amused by the sight of a toddler playing with a toy truck for hours, but when the family deboarded, the toy was left behind.

The passenger registered a complaint on ‘Rail Madad’ app by calling 139 and requested that the toy be returned to the family as the child seemed to be fond of it. But, when the railway personnel contacted him, the complainant said he did not know the name or address of the family which had deboarded.

Railway officials first traced the location of the train and at the next station — New Jalpaiguri — recovered the toy from the passenger. Getting the contact details was a tough task as the ticket was purchased through the reservation counter in Secunderabad.

A team was put on the task to identify the reservation slip filled for seeking reservation and after a thorough search, the requisition slip was identified and contact details traced. It was Mohit Razaa and Nasreen Begum, hailing from Qazi Gaon village of Uttar Dinajpur district in Bengal, who were travelling with their child, informed a press release.

A railway team then went to his home and delivered the toy. much to the joy of the toddler. “My 19-month-old is attached to the toy and did feel bad about losing it, but I did not consider registering a complaint as I had never imagined anyone would put in such great efforts to return a toy,” said Mr.Razaa, thanking the Railways for the kind gesture.