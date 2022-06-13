Railways floats tender to develop Secunderabad railway station at ₹653 crore

A major step for the development of Secunderabad Railway station has been taken with the floating of tender for its upgradation at an estimated cost of ₹653 crore on Saturday.

The station is one of the busiest railway stations not only in South Central Railways (SCR), but also across the Indian Railways. The project is to be taken forward in the EPC – Engineering, Procurement and Construction mode, with the construction expected to be completed within 36 months from the date of award of tender, said senior officials.

The closing date of the tender is July 29 and and a pre-bid meeting has been scheduled for June 21. The plans for development are as per the following aspects — a new station building in the existing north-side with G+3 floors — 22,516 sq.mts; existing south-side building will be extended and developed with G+3 floors - 14,792 sq.mts.

Construction of double storey sky concourse of 108 metres width with first tier will serve for passengers and second tier will serve for public as a rooftop plaza of 24,604 sq.mts. A mutli-level (five levels) parking has been planned at the north-side of the station.

Similarly, a separate underground parking has been envisaged on the south side of the station. The existing platforms will be upgraded / renovated to match with the new station ambience, including fully covered platforms. There will be two walkways (7.5 metres) along with travelators at north and south side buildings with a canopy with tensile fabric at drop off / pick-up bays. Provision of walkway at north side duly connecting with skyway of East and West metro stations.

Separate entry and exit blocks (drop off and pick-up locations) have been planned so as to avoid cross movements of arrival and departure of passengers and vehicular movements. A solar power plant of 5,000 Kvp is also on the plan, informed CPRO Ch. Rakesh.

Stating that the development plan is part of the efforts of the Ministry of Railways to transform stations with world-class facilities, he said that overall objective is to “redevelop and regenerate city core area by redevelopment of the railway station, multi-modal integration and seamless transfer of passenger from one mode to other mode”.

This is to enable better connectivity and mobility for rail passengers with convenient pick-up and drop-off areas and adequate parking facility. The current chaotic traffic movement in and around the railway station is also to be improved to decongest the area and integrate it with the city road network. The ‘new city centre’ will help generate business opportunities and revenue generation for local body too, he added.