Railways considering Vande Bharat trains from Hyderabad: Kishan Reddy

Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North East Region G. Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that the Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has promised to start brand new Vande Bharat trains either from Hyderabad to Tirupati or from Hyderabad-Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam routes “soon”.

Mr. Kishan Reddy informed that the third route under consideration will be between Hyderabad and Tirupati and the next Railway Board meeting will discuss these projects, addressing a press conference at New Delhi after having a meeting with the Railways Minister.

The Minister disclosed that about 1,300 km of railway line has to be completed in Telangana but land acquisition has been delayed from the State government side as almost 350 hectares are to be handed over still to the Railways. And, for about 500 km of proposed railway line, not even one acre of land has been given to the Railways. These include Kazipet to Vijayawada additional line 184 km in Telangana for which 68 hectares land is needed by the government, proposed to be built at a cost of ₹1,950 crore, Kazipet to Kagaznagar 202 km line for which land parcels required are expected to cost ₹2,063 crore and 150 km Manoharabad to Kothapalli line costing ₹2,250 crore.

Other projects held up are Ramagundam-Manuguru railway line of 202 km estimated to cost ₹2,212 crore, Bhadrachalam-Dornkal-Manuguru doubling project of 104 km for which a detailed project report is to be prepared, Motumarri-Vishnupuram 100 km line and the Kothagudem-Sattupalli new line estimated at ₹3,000 crore.

Mr. Reddy said the Railway Minister said the MMTS Phase II could be launched within no time if the State government fulfills its responsibilities of releasing its share of funds. “I had requested the Railways Minister to expedite works without waiting for the State government’s land or funding, but taking technical help for most projects,” he claimed.

“The State government is not fulfilling its responsibilities but never fails to pour scorn on the Central government and spread disinformation despite getting necessary permissions and funds for building the Kaleshwaram irrigation project, power projects and others,” charged the Minister.

Mr. Reddy also sought extension of a few trains towards Machilipatnam, Raichur, Narsapur, and others for the benefit of the passengers of the Telugu States from the existing destinations.

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar tourism circuit tour is also being developed which will cover his birth place, house in Delhi, his conversion to Buddhism and Mumbai where he was finally laid to rest, he added.