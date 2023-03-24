ADVERTISEMENT

Railways clears ₹351.8 crore 29.2 km Gooty-Pendekallu doubling work

March 24, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Ministry of Railways on Thursday sanctioned doubling of critical railway line of 29.2 km between Gooty – Pendekallu railways stations in Andhra Pradesh which connects Secunderabad/Hyderabad with Bengaluru, at an estimated cost of ₹351.8 crore.

The section plays an important role in connecting these both cities and beyond as the most of the trains pass through this section. Doubling of this section will not only ease the train movements and improve operational efficiency but will also provide opportunity to introduce more trains in this section.

Doubling of railway line between Pendekallu –Guntur sections as part of the Guntakal – Guntur doubling project, works are already in progress while another critical section Gooty – Dharmavaram has also been converted into a double line section recently, said an official release.

