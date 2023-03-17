ADVERTISEMENT

Railways and police told to compensate passenger after her chain was snatched aboard train

March 17, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Syed Mohammed
Syed Mohammed

A consumer commission directed authorities to compensate a woman whose gold chain was snatched aboard a train. The commission held that the authorities were unable to prove the presence of either the train ticket examiner (TTE) or railway police on board the coach.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission - I, Hyderabad, was dealing with a complaint filed by M.G. Madhavi, a government employee, who was travelling from Secuderabad to Nellore aboard Special Express Train 07115 on July 27, 2019. The opposite parties were Guntur Railway Police and South Central Railway.

The complainant stated that her gold chain was snatched around 2.30 a.m. near Nadikudi Station. She alleged that neither the police nor the TTE came to “her rescue”. It was when she reached the station that the police and TTE suggested that a complaint be lodged with Guntur Railway Police. After an FIR was registered, but no headway was made, she stated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

For their part, the opposite parties cited Rule 506 of Indian Railway Coaching Tariff No 26 Part - I (Vol - I) and stated that all articles taken into carriage are carried at the risk of respective owners. The Railways’ liability arises only in case of booked luggage per Section 100 (3) of the Railways Act of 1989. The sub-inspector of police “examined” suspects and ex-convicts for their complicity, flashed messages to neighbouring police stations and alerted gold merchants and pawn brokers about the theft.

The Commission cited orders of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) pertaining to the Railways’ responsibility to stop the entry of “unauthorised” people in reserved sleeper coaches, as well as a list of the TTE’s duties for sleeper coaches. There was no evidence of the TTE and police being aboard the coach and that there presence could have averted the theft, the Commission stated.

Given this, the opposite parties were directed to pay compensation of ₹1 lakh and costs of ₹10,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US