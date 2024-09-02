GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Railway track restoration works underway on Kesamudram-Intakanne section of SCR, train traffic remains affected

Published - September 02, 2024 03:20 pm IST - MAHABUBABAD

P Sridhar
P. Sridhar
South Central Railway has taken up restoration works on the breached portion of the railway tracks between Kesamudram and Intakanne railway stations in Mahabubabad district.

South Central Railway has taken up restoration works on the breached portion of the railway tracks between Kesamudram and Intakanne railway stations in Mahabubabad district. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

A large number of staff were at the site to speed up the restoration works to plug the 80-metre breach of earthen formation under the railway tracks. The works were expected to be completed by Tuesday

Restoration work on the breached portion of the railway tracks between Kesamudram and Intakanne railway stations in Mahabubabad district is progressing at a brisk pace amid intermittent rain.

The earthen formation under the railway track near Intakanne was washed away by floodwaters in the intervening night of Saturday (August 31, 2024) and Sunday (September 1, 2024) after heavy rainfall, sources said.

South Central Railway has deployed heavy-duty earthmovers and a large number of staff for the restoration works on the breached portion of the railway tracks between Kesamudram and Intakanne railway stations in Mahabubabad district. | Video Credit: By Arrangement

Train traffic on the busy Warangal-Khammam route in the South Central Railway (SCR) network continues to remain hit. Around 93 long-distance trains were cancelled, 5 short terminated, and 10 diverted due to heavy rains.

The SCR deployed heavy-duty earthmovers and more than 500 staff were at the site to speed up the restoration works to plug the 80-metre breach of earthen formation under the railway tracks.

SCR cancels 69 trains

Works are also progressing in full swing to restore the breached portion of the tracks at another location between Tadla Pusapalli and Mahabubabad railway stations, railway sources added.

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain on Monday (September 2, 2024) personally monitored the restoration work at the damaged railway track at Intakanne village in Mahabubabad district. He along with the railway engineers oversaw the progress of restoration works.

Railway sources said that the restoration works were expected to be completed by Tuesday (September 3) evening.

Related Stories

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.