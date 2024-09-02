Railway track restoration works underway on Kesamudram-Intakanne section of SCR, train traffic remains affected

A large number of staff were at the site to speed up the restoration works to plug the 80-metre breach of earthen formation under the railway tracks. The works were expected to be completed by Tuesday

Restoration work on the breached portion of the railway tracks between Kesamudram and Intakanne railway stations in Mahabubabad district is progressing at a brisk pace amid intermittent rain.

The earthen formation under the railway track near Intakanne was washed away by floodwaters in the intervening night of Saturday (August 31, 2024) and Sunday (September 1, 2024) after heavy rainfall, sources said.

Train traffic on the busy Warangal-Khammam route in the South Central Railway (SCR) network continues to remain hit. Around 93 long-distance trains were cancelled, 5 short terminated, and 10 diverted due to heavy rains.

The SCR deployed heavy-duty earthmovers and more than 500 staff were at the site to speed up the restoration works to plug the 80-metre breach of earthen formation under the railway tracks.

Works are also progressing in full swing to restore the breached portion of the tracks at another location between Tadla Pusapalli and Mahabubabad railway stations, railway sources added.

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain on Monday (September 2, 2024) personally monitored the restoration work at the damaged railway track at Intakanne village in Mahabubabad district. He along with the railway engineers oversaw the progress of restoration works.

Railway sources said that the restoration works were expected to be completed by Tuesday (September 3) evening.