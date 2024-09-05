ADVERTISEMENT

Railway track between Intekanna and Kesamudram restored, trains start running

Updated - September 05, 2024 12:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A single line track between Intekanna and Kesamudram was restoesd, South Central Railway (SCR) announced on Wednesday (September 4, 2024). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The South Central Railway (SCR) announced on Wednesday (September 4, 2024) that a single line track was restored between Intekanna and Kesamudram, with the second track likely to be restored tonight. The double track between Tadlapusapalli and Mahabubabad section was repaired fully.

An empty Sanghamitra Express was operated on the up-line of Intekanne – Kesamudram section following which the track was declared fit for train traffic at about 9 a.m. on Wednesday. The Golconda Express was the first passenger train to cross the restored tracks at 2.30 p.m., informed official spokesperson A. Sridhar in a press release.

He disclosed that the railway track between both the sections was damaged in 15 locations, including eight in the Tadlapusapalli - Mahabubabad section and seven between Intekanne and Kesamudram.

Restoration works were taken up on the breached portion of the railway tracks between Kesamudram and Intakanne railway stations in Mahabubabad district. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Engineers and about 800 (skilled and unskilled) workers used 30,000 cubic metres of soil, 5,000 cu/m of ballast and 6,000 cu/m consolidation special soil for restoration of the tracks toiling round the clock.

A special train with boulders and sand bags, 15-Hitachis, four JCBs, eight tractors, 10 tippers, one utility track vehicle, one multi-purpose tamping machine, one duomatic tamping machine, and one ballast rake were pressed into service.

