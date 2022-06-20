Railway Police identify 56 as accused in the violence

The Government Railway Police, Secunderabad, have identified a total of 56 people as accused in the violence which occurred at Secunderabad Railway Station on Friday. Of them, 45 were remanded to judicial custody, and 11 were absconding. All 56 were mentioned as aspirants of jobs in Army.

In a remand report submitted to the local court, they have explained the course of events on the fateful day.

The Railway Police mentioned that the police cautioned the agitators who were heading to set fire to loco engines filled with 4,000 litres of HSD oil and 3,000 litres of transformer oil, which could have led to explosion. However, the mob did not stop and pelted stones.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) initially opened fire in the air and requested the agitators again not to set fire to the loco engines.

“The RPF staff in self-defence and to save the lives opened fire on the mob, causing bullet or pellet injuries to 13 persons or agitators,” as per the remand report. One of the injured was Damera Rakesh who has succumbed to injuries.