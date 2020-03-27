Railway pitches in to help people

South Central Railway (SCR) officials of Guntakal Division have come up with a unique solution to address daily need of vegetables by people by allowing them to make use of the railway infrastructure.

Divisional Railway Manager Alok Tiwari joined hands with the local municipal administration to set up a temporary market in the huge railway ground for sale of vegetables, fruits and other essentials. The well-spread and safe market place was made ready in a day and commenced sales from Thursday and will continue till the situation eases.

The arrangement at the market in railway grounds includes well laid out, numbered and demarcated spaces for setting up stalls. Ground markings of lines for maintaining social distance by the customers with no possibility of physical contact ensures total safety. Provision of parking arrangements for convenience of customers, is an added incentive. With the municipal administration handling the market which functions from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. every day, possibilities of black marketing, quoting of exorbitant rates and sale of sub-standard quality of produce sold is eliminated, explained railway officials.

The DRM has been coordinating arrangements jointly with the local market management committee, municipal authorities and the Police Department. SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya hailed the initiative and said the national transporter is fully involved in the fight against the spread of the COVID 19 pandemic and advised all the divisions to explore the possibilities of setting-up similar such temporary market facilities in other cities and towns, wherever feasible, duly working in association with the concerned State government authorities. He also advised people to remain healthy and safe by taking due precautions, so as to cut the dangerous chain of the spreading virus.