Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visits ‘Kavach’ lab at IRISET

February 05, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw urged engineers at the Indian Railways Institute of Signal Engineering and Telecommunications (IRISET) to chalk out strategies to proliferate ‘Kavach’ - indigenous Automatic Train Protection System or TCAS - Train Collision Avoidance System, technology on faster pace and to improve the efficacy of the indigenous system.

Addressing officials at IRISET’s Centre of Excellence for ‘Kavach’ on Saturday, he urged them to inculcate the habits of thinking big and changing the attitude to offer solutions to problems in the working in incremental fashion to improve the productivity and achieve quantum jump in the delivery of services.

There is a need to adopt world-class modern technologies to find solutions to meet the expectations of people, he told the 170 plus engineers undergoing various training programmes in the Institute. The Minister also answered a few queries raised by the trainees on the challenges of multiple technologies and infrastructure creation. Mr. Vaishnaw inspected the laboratory set up for ‘Kavach’ equipment at the institute, and the integration with electronic interlocking systems used at railway stations was demonstrated to the Minister.

He also participated in the Chief Administrative Officers’ conference organised at the Indian Railways Institute of Civil Engineering (IRICEN), Pune, through video-conference during the early part of the day -- advising them to come up with action plans to achieve higher levels of targets mandated for creation of infrastructure.

SCR GM Arun Kumar Jain, IRISET director-general Sudhir Kumar and others were present, said a press release.