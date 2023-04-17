Railway institute, Hyderabad airport bag awards

April 17, 2023 06:07 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - HYDERABAD

Indian Railway Institute of Financial Management, Moulali, Secunderabad, a centralised training institute under the Ministry of Railways, has been awarded ‘Gold Garden Certificate’ at the recently-concluded 7th Garden Festival-2022 in the category of gardens with more than five acres of area. Additional DG Bandlamudi Singaiah and dean K.R. Abhishekhananda received the honour from Minister for Agriculture and Horticulture S.Niranjan Reddy in the presence of MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Horticulture director M.Hanumatha Rao. The GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. also received two awards in landscape and traffic island maintenance, said a press release.