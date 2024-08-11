ADVERTISEMENT

Railway employee and two daughters run over by train in Medchal

Published - August 11, 2024 08:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 38-year-old railway employee and his two daughters were run over by Rayalaseema Express on the Gowdavelly railway station tracks in Medchal on Sunday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inspector of Government Railway Police (Secunderabad), B. Saieashwar Goud said that the incident occurred at around 5.30 p.m.

“T. Krishna works as a key man at Gowdavelly Railway Station. On the occasion of Bonalu, he took his daughters, Varshitha, 11 and Varini, 5, along with him to work, leaving his wife at home,” said the officer.

At around 5.30 p.m., the two siblings wandered onto the railway track when the Rayalaseema Express was crossing the station, heading towards Nizamabad. “In a bid to rescue them, Krishna rushed to the tracks. However, the train ran all of them over, killing them on the spot,” added the Inspector.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US