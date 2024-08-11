GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Railway employee and two daughters run over by train in Medchal

Published - August 11, 2024 08:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 38-year-old railway employee and his two daughters were run over by Rayalaseema Express on the Gowdavelly railway station tracks in Medchal on Sunday evening.

Inspector of Government Railway Police (Secunderabad), B. Saieashwar Goud said that the incident occurred at around 5.30 p.m.

“T. Krishna works as a key man at Gowdavelly Railway Station. On the occasion of Bonalu, he took his daughters, Varshitha, 11 and Varini, 5, along with him to work, leaving his wife at home,” said the officer.

At around 5.30 p.m., the two siblings wandered onto the railway track when the Rayalaseema Express was crossing the station, heading towards Nizamabad. “In a bid to rescue them, Krishna rushed to the tracks. However, the train ran all of them over, killing them on the spot,” added the Inspector.

